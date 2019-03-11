You are here

NEA unveils S$2m innovation fund to get construction firms to adopt quieter equipment, methods

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 2:36 PM
THE National Environment Agency (NEA) will launch a S$2 million Quieter Construction Innovation Fund (QCIF), to be disbursed over two years from April 1, 2019. This is to incentivise the construction industry to adopt innovative quieter construction equipment and methods, in a bid to further reduce noise impact and achieve a quieter living environment.

The QCIF replaces the Quieter Construction Fund (QCF), which expires on March 31. Incentives range from higher grant limits, funding support for quieter piling and demolition equipment, and the lowering of minimum cost for various construction methods.

Firstly, the maximum grant amount per project will be increased by up to S$100,000 depending on project value. Companies will also be able to receive funding of up to S$300,000, compared with S$150,000 under the QCF previously, for quieter piling and demolition equipment – usually the noisiest construction equipment in a project – which meet the higher noise reduction standard of 10 dBA.

Contractors will also be able to receive increased funding support of up to S$50,000 when leasing or sub-contracting specialist contractors to carry out piling and demolition works using quieter equipment, compared with S$20,000 under the QCF.

Meanwhile, the minimum cost of innovative construction methods to qualify for funding support will be lowered to S$3,000, from S$5,000 under the QCF. The minimum cost of localised noise enclosures/curtains to qualify for funding support will also be lowered to S$1,000, from S$5,000 previously.

Construction companies can apply for the QCIF from April 1. More information on the fund can be found on NEA’s website at www.nea.gov.sg/programmes-grants/grants-and-awards/quieter-construction-innovation-fund; companies can also contact the agency on 6370 1853.

"The QCIF targets the noisier construction phases, such as demolition and piling, by providing higher funding for such equipment. I would like to encourage industry players to make use of this available funding in their projects, to help create a quieter and more liveable environment for all,” Tan Meng Dui, chief executive officer of NEA said.

