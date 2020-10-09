Netflix tripling its office space in London with new headquarters, say sources

London

NETFLIX is moving into a new London headquarters that will triple the amount of its West End office space, as the streaming giant expands the production of television shows in the United Kingdom.

The producer of programmes, including The Crown, is taking over the lease on an 8,082 square-metre office building on Berners Street from current occupant Capita, said people with knowledge of the deal who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Netflix, which has 269 employees in the UK, currently rents about 2,787 sqm of space in two nearby buildings, one of which will be retained, one of the people said. The changes will give the company a total of about 9,290 sqm of office space in the capital.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to the UK, we are excited to expand our operations in London," a Netflix spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "It will ensure that we can better serve our members and the local creative community."

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Netflix co-chief executive officer Reed Hastings is no fan of remote working, which has prompted questions about the outlook for commercial workspace since the onset of Covid-19. He said in a Wall Street Journal interview last month that not being able to get together in person, especially internationally, is a "pure negative".

A lot of companies will end up having employees work four days a week in the office and one from home, he noted.

The company added almost as many subscribers in the first half of this year as it achieved in the whole of 2019, as consumers enduring widespread lockdowns reached for their remotes. The company's shares are up more than 60 per cent this year.

Technology firms have become a vital source of demand for London offices, which have seen demand hit by Brexit and the pandemic.

Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook and Google owner Alphabet have all signed deals for major new headquarters in the city in the past few years, surpassing banks as the dominant source of demand for trophy office developments.

Capita, a business-process outsourcing firm, is giving up the lease on the Berners Street building as its employees spend more time working from home, it said in a company statement. It will shift its headquarters to its offices on Gresham Street in the City of London. BLOOMBERG