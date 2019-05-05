New Bidadari Park with lake, wooded trails to be completed by 2022

The new 10-hectare Bidadari Park will form a green lung at the heart of the 93-hectare Bidadari estate.

Lined with lush greenery, the 700-metre Heritage Walk in the new Bidadari Park will recount the estate's history and stories.

A new regional park located in the heart of the Bidadari enclave will be developed and completed progressively by 2022, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Sunday.

The 10-hectare (ha) Bidadari Park will occupy more than a tenth of the estate’s 93 ha land, and is more than double the size of Toa Payoh Town Park. The site has a natural topography of rolling hills and lush greenery, HDB said.

It will feature a lake, a 700-metre heritage walk, open lawns, and 6 kilometres of wooded experiential trails from which residents can explore flora and fauna. The park will also extend outwards to connect to the rest of the public spaces within the estate.

The tank for Singapore’s first underground service reservoir will be built beneath the community lawn in Bidadari Park.

The park is a multi-agency collaboration involving HDB, National Parks Board (NParks), national water agency PUB, and National Heritage Board.

“In line with the concept of a rustic and wooded park, care has been taken to conserve existing greenery where feasible,” HDB said. More than 350 mature trees will be retained and integrated into the new park, following on-site assessments on the health of the trees by NParks and HDB.

Bidadari Park will also be home to over 2,000 new trees, comprising more than 150 species that will be specially planted or transplanted from other areas.

To encourage the natural movement of wildlife around the park and to other parts of the island, the park will be densely planted with shrubs, trees and flowering plants. Wetland and marsh habitats will also be introduced.

When fully developed, Bidadari estate is expected to have about 10,000 dwelling units. Since November 2015, HDB has launched some 6,100 flats in seven new-generation public housing projects in the estate, several of which are expected to be completed from June/July 2019 to 2022.