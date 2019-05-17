You are here

Home > Real Estate

New home prices in China grow at solid pace

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

NEW HOME prices in China grew at a solid pace in April as Beijing sought to boost economic activity, though rapidly rising prices may prompt some cities to tighten policies to contain a potential bubble.

Beijing has repeatedly called on local governments to take more responsibility in keeping the frothy market under control.

But pent-up demand for housing, easier credit conditions and some local governments relaxing purchase restrictions may be further fanning price gains in a market where fear of missing out is strong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 0.6 per cent in April, unchanged from the pace of growth in March, according to Reuters calculation of data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday.

On the whole, it logged the 48th straight month of price increases. Most of the 70 cities surveyed by the NBS still reported monthly price increases for new homes, and the number was up to 67 from 65 in March, signalling broadening strength in the market.

On an annual basis, home prices rose 10.7 per cent in April, picking up from a 10.6 per cent gain in March.

The government appears keen to avoid dealing a sharp knock to the real estate market as it directly influences 40 other business sectors in China and is key to maintaining financial stability and tempering the economic slowdown.

The solid home price growth contrasts with surprisingly weak April retail sales and industrial output data, adding pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus as the trade war with the US escalates.

But critics say Beijing's pledge to flush out property speculators might have been compromised as the government ordered banks to step up support for struggling smaller companies and shore up the economy.

Most of the price gains appeared to have been driven by growth in China's four top-tier cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

Collectively, they rose 0.6 per cent from a month earlier, quickening from a 0.2 per cent gain in March, the statistics bureau said in a statement accompanying the data. REUTERS

Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site up for tender

It's a buyer's market in Bangkok as glut worsens

Wealthy Geneva at risk of losing its allure

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust to sell Australian warehouse, outdoor area

Landlords are raising rents in the US

IReit Global DPU down 1.1% to 0.89 euro cent for Q1

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico  seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

May 17, 2019
Garage

A*Star: Nothing came out of MOU signed with Marvelstone Group last year

BT_20190517_MANOJ_3784669.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

TWG shareholder Wellness Group to be wound up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening