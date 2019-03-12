New S$2m fund to help construction firms acquire quieter building equipment

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CONSTRUCTION companies in Singapore can apply for a new S$2 million fund to help pay for quieter equipment from April 1, as the authorities seek to slash noise levels from construction sites.
The new Quieter Construction Innovation Fund will encourage construction firms
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg