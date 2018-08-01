New supply of retail space poses larger threat to Reits than online shopping, says Moody's

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A HEIGHTENED supply of retail space will pose a bigger threat to Singapore's retail Reits than online shopping over the next 12 to 18 months, according to a sector report released by Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday.
Nonetheless,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg