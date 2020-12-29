You are here

Home > Real Estate

New York bans most evictions as tenants struggle to pay rent

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 12:17 PM

nz_nyc-apt_291253.jpg
The New York Legislature on Monday overwhelmingly passed one of the most comprehensive anti-eviction laws in the nation, as the state contends with high levels of unemployment caused by a pandemic that has taken more than 330,000 lives nationwide.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] The New York Legislature on Monday overwhelmingly passed one of the most comprehensive anti-eviction laws in the nation, as the state contends with high levels of unemployment caused by a pandemic that has taken more than 330,000 lives nationwide.

Tenants and advocacy groups have been dreading the end-of-year expiration of eviction bans that have kept people in their homes even as they fell months behind in their rent. Under the new measure, landlords will be barred from evicting most tenants for at least another 60 days in almost all cases.

The bill would not only block landlords from evicting most tenants but would also protect some small landlords from foreclosure and automatically renew tax exemptions for homeowners who are elderly or disabled.

The Legislature convened an unusual special session between Christmas and New Year's to pass the measure, acting quickly because the governor's executive order barring many evictions was slated to expire on Dec 31. The legislators' urgency reflected a national concern over the fate of millions of people without jobs and access to job opportunities, as the pandemic continues to eat away at the economy.

Once the bill becomes law in New York, tenants can protect their homes by submitting a document stating financial hardship related to the coronavirus. As many as 1.2 million New York households are at risk of being removed from their homes, according to a database maintained by Stout, a consulting firm.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

For eviction cases that are already working their way through the courts, the law will halt proceedings for at least 60 days. Landlords would not be allowed to begin new eviction proceedings until at least May 1.

Some landlords resisted the measure, arguing that the law didn't adequately distinguish between tenants with resources and those without. They said the new law paid too little heed to property owners who are themselves grappling with diminished financial resources.

The legislation attempts to address those concerns by making it harder for banks to foreclose on smaller landlords who are themselves struggling to pay bills.

Gov Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he would sign the bill, which will then go into effect immediately.

NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

JTC launches confirmed list site at Jalan Papan for tender

Single-owner plots, older CBD office sites in spotlight amid residential sales buzz: report

Starhill Global Reit obtains S$550m in term loan, revolving credit facilities

After property scandal, Pope tightens money controls

First Reit plunges 34.6% after announcing proposed rights issue

35 public housing projects recognised at HDB awards

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 02:06 PM
Government & Economy

Three company directors charged with conspiring to cheat IBM Capital of S$160,500

THREE directors of different companies have been charged in court with conspiring to cheat financial leasing firm...

Dec 29, 2020 01:37 PM
Garage

Ant considers holding company with regulation similar to bank: sources

[BEIJING] Jack Ma's under-seige Ant Group is planning to fold its financial operations into a holding company that...

Dec 29, 2020 01:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Thais dipping into gold savings undermine steps to rein in baht

[BANGKOK] Gold sales in Thailand are surging as households reach for a financial lifeline amid the pandemic, a...

Dec 29, 2020 12:53 PM
Life & Culture

In the Alps, white caviar offers an exclusive alternative

[GRODIG, Austria] In his waders, Stefan Astner checks on the albino sturgeon: Almost two decades after they hatched...

Dec 29, 2020 12:49 PM
Garage

Warburg-backed Chinese online tutoring startup weighs US IPO

[HONG KONG] Zhangmen, a Warburg Pincus-backed Chinese online tutoring platform, is considering a US initial public...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Chip Eng Seng scraps kindergarten tie-up with Repton

Stocks to watch: Nutryfarm, Starhill Global Reit, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit, CDW

Singapore shares open higher after Wall Street's record close; STI up 0.1%

China clampdown on Ant Group could distract it from overseas expansion

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for