Nine multi-storey carpark rooftops in Singapore to be converted to urban farms

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE rooftops of a handful of multi-storey carparks in Singapore will be converted for use to grow vegetables and other food crops from the later part of this year.
The tender for nine such sites was launched on Tuesday by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Housing...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes