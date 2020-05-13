You are here

Home > Real Estate

Nine multi-storey carpark rooftops in Singapore to be converted to urban farms

Each site is up for tender for 3-year term; move is part of Republic's 30 by 30 goal
Wed, May 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

THE rooftops of a handful of multi-storey carparks in Singapore will be converted for use to grow vegetables and other food crops from the later part of this year.

The tender for nine such sites was launched on Tuesday by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Housing...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Cromwell Reit sees logistics rents up 22% in Q1

CDL sells more homes but achieves lower sales value in Q1

Aims Apac Reit cuts Q4 DPU by 27.3% to conserve cash amid pandemic

Singapore April condo resale volume tumbles 57.3%: SRX Property

Largest US mall operator to reopen half of retail properties this month

Park Hotels closes in on US$500m junk bond sale

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Fauci warns Senate of needless death if US reopens too fast

[WASHINGTON] Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, warned against reopening the economy too...

May 12, 2020 11:51 PM
Life & Culture

Bryan Adams faces backlash over 'racist' Covid-19 post

[OTTAWA] Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faced a backlash and accusations of anti-Chinese racism Tuesday over his online...

May 12, 2020 11:11 PM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit sees lower Q1 DPU due to rental rebates given to tenants

THE distribution per unit (DPU) for EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (EC World Reit) fell by 22.9 per cent on...

May 12, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Europe, Asia risk coronavirus relapse if lockdowns eased too soon, says IMF

[WASHINGTON] Asia and Europe risk a coronavirus relapse if they reopen their economies too early and before wide-...

May 12, 2020 10:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SocGen extends one-off payment after investors of SIA shorts protest; SGX opens probe

Societe Generale (SocGen) is extending a single exceptional payment as a "goodwill gesture" to investors of the 5x...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.