Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, islandwide vacancy eases to 12.2%: URA

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 9:28 AM
UPDATED Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 10:20 AM
The Urban Redevelopment Authority's rental index of office space in the central region rose 1.6 per cent in the second quarter of this year over the prevous three months.
PHOTO: ST FILE

OFFICE rents in the central region of Singapore rose 1.6 per cent in the second quarter of this year over the previous three months, property data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday showed.

This is a smaller gain compared with the 2.6 per cent increase in the previous quarter and also marks the fourth consecutive quarter-on-quarter rise in the index since it bottomed in the second quarter of last year. The index is up 9.4 per cent from that trough.

Prices of office space in the central region increased by 1.9 per cent  in second quarter, compared with the 1.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

As at the end of the second quarter of 2018,  there was a total supply of about 725,000 square metres gross floor area (GFA) of office space in the pipeline, compared with the 791,000 sq m GFA in the previous quarter.

The amount of occupied office space expanded 74,000 sq m net lettable area (NLA) in Q2 2018, compared with the increase of 14,000 sq m NLA  in the previous quarter. The stock of office space rose  60,000 sq m NLA in Q2 2018, compared with the increase of 11,000 sq m NLA in the previous quarter.

As a result, the islandwide vacancy rate of office space dropped to 12.2 per cent as at the end of the second quarter of this year, from 12.5 per cent at the end of the previous quarter.

