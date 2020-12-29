You are here

Home > Real Estate

Opendoor's market debut caps roller-coaster year in US housing

Real estate tech company goes public amid pandemic, housing market rebound
Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201229_OPENDOOR29Z1O0_4384354.jpg
Opendoor began trading on Dec 21 following completion of a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II, the special purpose acquisition company founded by Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

New York

ERIC Wu made his first foray into real estate as a student at the University of Arizona in the US, using scholarship money to make a down payment on a rental property.

Now, he has taken his company public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (Spac).

Opendoor Technologies began trading on Dec 21 following the completion of the merger. Mr Wu owns nearly 33 million shares of the company, a stake briefly worth more than US$1 billion last Monday.

The market debut marks the end of a roller-coaster year for Opendoor, which sits at the vanguard of real estate technology.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Its prospects looked dim during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, when lockdowns froze US home sales and Opendoor announced plans to cut 600 jobs, roughly a third of its staff.

But the housing market rebounded quickly, as cooped-up Americans sought larger living spaces to ride out the work-from-home era. The pandemic housing rally has boosted real-estate tech companies.

"The job for us is to help the customer move, and selling a home is one component," Mr Wu said in an interview.

If the company can "build trust with the customer, they will want us to handle all the things involved in moving, and that opens up a wide range of services that we can monetise", he added.

Opendoor went public through a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II, the Spac founded by Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne.

Mr Wu, 38, co-founded the company in 2014, when tech companies were making activities such as hailing a cab or buying groceries something that consumers could do on their phones.

Opendoor's early mission, he said, was to make it possible to "sell a home online in a few clicks".

That seemed like a wild idea to many in the real estate industry when Mr Wu started the company with a group that included venture capitalist Keith Rabois.

The company's core business is to buy homes over the Internet, make light repairs, and put them back on the market.

It expects to sell more than 37,000 homes in 2023, said a filing - more than all but the two biggest US homebuilders sold in 2019.

Flipping homes at that scale is a complicated process. Opendoor hired engineers and data scientists to develop systems for pricing homes, and lined up credit facilities to finance purchases.

It also assembled teams of contractors to paint walls and replace carpets, and designed a user interface to allow sellers to enter into the biggest transaction of their lives with a few clicks of a button.

"It felt like we were building four startups at the same time and shooting for the moon," said Mr Wu. "There was a healthy amount of scepticism that we could pull it off."

While real estate brokers and other industry players expressed doubt, Silicon Valley liked the idea of disrupting the US$1.7-trillion market in annual US home sales.

Opendoor raised more than US$1 billion in equity from SoftBank Vision Fund, Khosla Ventures and others. It also raised billions in credit facilities, allowing the company to fund home purchases entirely with debt.

Opendoor still has plenty of work to do. The company has accumulated losses of US$989 million and does not expect to record positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation until 2023.

It is planning to expand into scores of new geographic markets, and working to build out new services such as originating mortgages.

A hot housing market is likely to help. The pandemic gave Americans reasons to seek larger homes, but housing experts say it merely accelerated a demographic shift to suburban living that was always likely as older millennials started families.

"The balance has tipped a bit and I don't think it's going back anytime soon," said Glenn Solomon, managing partner at GGV Capital and an Opendoor board member. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

First Reit plunges 34.6% after announcing proposed rights issue

35 public housing projects recognised at HDB awards

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

India's newest mortgage financier seeks conservative growth

Work-from-home divides real estate into the good, bad and ugly

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 05:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares mark best close in 10 months on Brexit, vaccine cheer

[BENGALURU] European shares marked their strongest close in 10 months on Monday, with German shares hitting a record...

Dec 29, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street climbs to record as fiscal aid bill signed

[NEW YORK] US stocks rallied on Monday, with each of Wall Street's main indexes closing at record levels as...

Dec 29, 2020 12:19 AM
Transport

Lockheed Martin misses F-35 jet delivery target due to Covid-19

[WASHINGTON] Lockheed Martin said on Monday it had missed its target to deliver 141 F-35 fighter jets to the United...

Dec 28, 2020 11:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Goldman's Sheila Patel, chairman of US$1.8t asset-management unit to retire

[NEW YORK] Sheila Patel, chairman of Goldman Sachs' asset-management unit, is retiring from the US$1.8 trillion...

Dec 28, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Russia accused of spreading Covid-19 disinformation to sell its vaccine

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's top diplomat said on Monday that Russian public media had spread false information...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

Sole community case is a cabin crew with SIA and part-time Grab driver

Philippine troops, ministers get Covid-19 vaccine before approval

Goldman's Sheila Patel, chairman of US$1.8t asset-management unit to retire

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for