You are here

Home > Real Estate

OrangeTee & Tie launches one-stop platform to manage multiple property listings by agents

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 7:51 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

orangetee.JPG
Left to Right: William Lai (CEO, Amicus), Jeff Koh (Agency Relations Director, 99.co), Quek Siu Rui (CEO, Carousell), Ong Choon Fah (CEO, Edmund Tie & Company), Steven Tan (MD, OrangeTee & Tie), Lim Beng Hua (Executive Director, UOB), Jeremy Lee (CTO, SRX), Bernard Tong (CEO, EdgeProp)
OrangeTee & Tie

ORANGETEE & Tie has joined forces with players such as 99.co, Carousell and UOB to launch an app exclusively for its agents to manage property listings across multiple portals, via a single platform.

Through Agent App, property agents can create new listings, market their properties, as well as manage and repost existing listings on 99.co, EdgeProp, Carousell and SRX. OrangeTee said that the feature, called Listing Hub, will continue to expand and sync with more portals.

The agency, which became Singapore’s third-largest associate agency last year through a joint venture by OrangeTee and Edmund Tie & Co, said that the “one-stop platform” was conceived as a way of collaborating with industry stakeholders and increasing the productivity of its agents, who often spend long hours managing several property listings on different portals.

Steven Tan, managing director of OrangeTee & Tie, said: “Digital transformation is not a solo journey — it is a journey where we co-evolve and co-innovate with reliable strategic partners, such that everyone can leverage on each other’s strengths to play a critical role in the business ecosystem and constantly create better value for the consumers.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The app also integrates UOB’s fully digital home-loan solution, rolled out by the bank earlier this month. It includes an affordability calculator, a service that helps property agents connect homebuyers to the right banker, as well as a function for property valuation that can be accepted by UOB for their clients’ home loan.

Agents will also have full access to both Orange Tee & Tie and Edmund Tie & Co’s research reports and data analytics charts, covering residential, office, industrial, retail and investment sectors. The app also features a client proposal-generation function.

In addition, agents will gain access to monthly property auctions organised by Edmund Tie by allowing them to list on ET&Co’s auction page.

Mr Tan said that there are currently no plans to open up the app for use by other agents. Instead, the focus will be on developing a separate platform for consumers, which they hope will be ready by next year.

The agency is currently in talks with four to five more potential partners for the Agent App.

Real Estate

Denmark's largest commercial pension fund's growing bet shows normal is a long way off

For the love of a country house

Boon Tat Street shophouse home to Michelin-starred restaurant Cheek by Jowl up for sale

Cheng Hoe House along Kovan Road up for collective sale at S$28m

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback extended to all flats

UK home prices dip with London leading `late Summer sale'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback extended to all flats
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback extended to all flats

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6uxibwjp26f18n3euaqu.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX share buyback sustains momentum, exceeds S$100m in August

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening