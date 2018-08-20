OrangeTee & Tie launches one-stop platform to manage multiple property listings by agents

ORANGETEE & Tie has joined forces with players such as 99.co, Carousell and UOB to launch an app exclusively for its agents to manage property listings across multiple portals, via a single platform.

Through Agent App, property agents can create new listings, market their properties, as well as manage and repost existing listings on 99.co, EdgeProp, Carousell and SRX. OrangeTee said that the feature, called Listing Hub, will continue to expand and sync with more portals.

The agency, which became Singapore’s third-largest associate agency last year through a joint venture by OrangeTee and Edmund Tie & Co, said that the “one-stop platform” was conceived as a way of collaborating with industry stakeholders and increasing the productivity of its agents, who often spend long hours managing several property listings on different portals.

Steven Tan, managing director of OrangeTee & Tie, said: “Digital transformation is not a solo journey — it is a journey where we co-evolve and co-innovate with reliable strategic partners, such that everyone can leverage on each other’s strengths to play a critical role in the business ecosystem and constantly create better value for the consumers.”

The app also integrates UOB’s fully digital home-loan solution, rolled out by the bank earlier this month. It includes an affordability calculator, a service that helps property agents connect homebuyers to the right banker, as well as a function for property valuation that can be accepted by UOB for their clients’ home loan.

Agents will also have full access to both Orange Tee & Tie and Edmund Tie & Co’s research reports and data analytics charts, covering residential, office, industrial, retail and investment sectors. The app also features a client proposal-generation function.

In addition, agents will gain access to monthly property auctions organised by Edmund Tie by allowing them to list on ET&Co’s auction page.

Mr Tan said that there are currently no plans to open up the app for use by other agents. Instead, the focus will be on developing a separate platform for consumers, which they hope will be ready by next year.

The agency is currently in talks with four to five more potential partners for the Agent App.