Pan Pacific Hotels Group provides 20,000 meals for needy families

Singapore
PAN Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) has converted a kitchen facility and channelled its operations teams to provide over 20,000 meals to low-income families with children on home-based learning till June 1, 2020. This is part of PPHG's From Our Hearts initiative, which aims to help...
