Park Hotels closes in on US$500m junk bond sale

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200513_BOND13_4115417.jpg
The Virginia-based real estate investment trust, which was spun out of Hilton Worldwide Holdings, has sought credit ratings ahead of what would be an inaugural junk bond.
Washington

PARK Hotels & Resorts has held discussions with lenders, including Bank of America Corp, about a potential US$500 million high-yield bond offering, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

The Virginia-based real estate investment trust, which was spun out of Hilton Worldwide Holdings, has sought credit ratings ahead of what would be an inaugural junk bond, said the person, who requested anonymity because the talks are private.

The company could launch a transaction as soon as this week, the person added.

Companies including cruise line operators, airlines and hotel chains have sold bonds in recent weeks to shore up liquidity as a global pandemic keeps travellers at home.

Park Hotels, like many of its rivals, has seen the value of its shares plummet. Its stock has tumbled more than 65 per cent in the year to date, giving it a market value of US$1.9 billion.

In delivering its first-quarter earnings on Monday, the company said it has suspended operations at 38 of its 60 hotels due to Covid-19, and reduced the capacity at its remaining hotels to 15 per cent.

Its portfolio includes the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and the New York Hilton Midtown.

Park Hotels has fully drawn on its US$1 billion revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure, and extended its maturity to December 2021, receiving covenant waivers from lenders in the process, it said.

The company has US$1.2 billion in current liquidity and a cash-burn rate of US$70 million per month in an extreme situation with all operations suspended.

That leaves it well positioned to navigate the virus disruption, Thomas Baltimore, the company's chief executive officer said in a statement. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

