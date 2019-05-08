You are here

Home > Real Estate

Park Hotels to buy Chesapeake Lodging in US$2.7b deal

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

PARK Hotels & Resorts has agreed to acquire Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a cash-and-stock deal valued at US$2.7 billion, helping Park to secure its position as the second-largest lodging real estate investment trust.

Chesapeake shareholders will get US$11 in cash and 0.628 of a share of a Park common stock for each of their shares, for an aggregate value of US$31.71 a share, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

That represents an 8.2 per cent premium to Chesapeake's closing price last Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Chesapeake's high-quality portfolio of hotels will accelerate our strategic goals of upgrading the quality of our portfolio and achieving brand, operator and geographic diversity," said Park Hotels' chief executive officer Thomas Baltimore in the statement.

Park Hotels was spun out of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in 2017 and has been seeking to diversify its portfolio, which consists of 51 properties, all Hilton brands. Chesapeake has 20 properties, including the JW Marriott San Francisco Union Square and the Royal Palm South Beach Miami.

Five hotels will be sold prior to the acquisition's completion, including both of Chesapeake's New York City hotels, the Hyatt Herald Square New York and the Hyatt Place New York Midtown South.

That would leave the combined company with 66 hotels in urban and resort markets across 17 US states and the District of Columbia.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year. Chesapeake will pay a breakup fee of US$38.5 million if it terminates the deal in favour of a superior proposal prior to June 4. The breakup fee rises to US$62.5 million thereafter.

Baltimore, who has talked up the benefits of hotel-industry mergers in the past, found a willing seller in Chesapeake CEO James Francis, who signalled his readiness to sell properties during a February earnings call.

"We are certainly kicking around the idea of a couple of asset sales because, from our perspective, right or wrong, but we think we're right, it's relatively attractive pricing out there to sell assets into," Mr Francis said at the time.

Park, which said it secured a US$1.1 billion commitment from Bank of America to finance the cash portion of the purchase, expects the acquisition to increase adjusted funds from operations per share by 2 per cent in 2020 and at least 3 per cent in 2021.

Those projections include expected cost savings of US$24 million in 2020 and US$34 million in 2021.

Now that Chesapeake is in play, private equity firms could seek to use their lower cost of capital to come up with a competing offer, Michael Bellisario, an analyst at at Robert W Baird & Co, wrote in a note on Monday.

That suggestion recalls Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties last year, in which Pebblebrook had to fend off a rival offer from Blackstone Group.

"We don't see a repeat of that drama," Park Hotels' Mr Baltimore said during a conference call. "We want to stay as far away from that as possible." BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

Perennial Hldgs posts Q1 net loss of S$26.9m

Why investors love Singapore's struggling malls

Purplebricks CEO leaves amid shakeup of ops

Risks are receding in Canada's housing market

Sabana Reit renews master lease worth S$3.76m with sponsor's subsidiary

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening