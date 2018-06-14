You are here
Park House goes for record S$2,910 psf ppr
Development at 21 Orchard Boulevard sold for S$375.5 million in collective sale
ORCHARD property Park House has fetched a record collective sale price of S$2,910 per sq ft per plot ratio, marketing agent CBRE said on Wednesday.
The freehold District 10 development at 21 Orchard Boulevard sold for S$375.5 million.
This translates to S$2,910 psf
