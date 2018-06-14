You are here

Park House goes for record S$2,910 psf ppr

Development at 21 Orchard Boulevard sold for S$375.5 million in collective sale
Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM
BT_20180614_JAPARK14_3471146.jpg
Park House's attributes include its accessibility to the Orchard Road shopping belt, and the short walking distance to the upcoming Orchard Boulevard MRT station, slated for completion in 2021.

Singapore

ORCHARD property Park House has fetched a record collective sale price of S$2,910 per sq ft per plot ratio, marketing agent CBRE said on Wednesday.

The freehold District 10 development at 21 Orchard Boulevard sold for S$375.5 million.

This translates to S$2,910 psf

