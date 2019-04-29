You are here

PODCAST: Tips on preparing to sell or buy your HDB flat (Money Hacks, Ep 41)

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 5:45 PM

Money Hacks Ep 41 (Season 3): Top tips on preparing yourself to sell or buy your HDB flat

Synopsis: In this podcast series every Monday, The Straits Times and The Business Times break down actionable financial tips.

We host sisters Rhonda (front row on right) and Race Wong (front row on left) - the co-founders of Ohmyhome,which aims to make housing transactions in Singapore simple, fast and affordable.

They explain the steps and mindset you need to have, if you are ready to sell or buy a HDB flat:

Do you want to engage a property agent or do-it-yourself within your set time frame?
Family members selling to each other: Does this scenario apply to your case?
How much paperwork is involved? You can also pay for just documentation preparation services
Understanding finance calculation and bank or HDB loans
Decide what is the most important criteria for yourself: Is it money or location?
You can download HDB's app too.

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

