PODCAST: Top loan misconceptions for first-time home buyers; understanding mortgages better (Money Hacks, Ep 13)

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 6:24 PM

Money-Hacks-TOK.jpg
Money Hacks 
Episode 13 
 
Duration: 10:49 mins
 
 

 
Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene. 
 
Can first-time HDB home buyers take a bank loan? What are the differences between opting for a bank loan or a HDB loan?
 
What about couples in their late 40s or 50s thinking of buying a second property for investment options? What are the considerations to factor in? What are the trends for such couples in Singapore?
 
Ms Tok Geok Peng, head of secured lending for DBS Bank, regularly conducts talks for consumers. She answers our questions and also lists the top three misconceptions when it comes to mortgages.
 
Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim
 
Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
 
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt
 
 
 
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
