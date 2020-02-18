You are here

Home > Real Estate

Pricier property markets in Australia most sensitive to rates, says RBA report

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Sydney 

AUSTRALIAN monetary policy adjustments have the greatest impact on expensive property markets, a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) research paper showed, and low interest rates can temporarily exacerbate housing wealth inequality.

"Prices are typically more sensitive to changes in interest rates in areas where land is more expensive," RBA economists Calvin He and Gianni La Cava said in the paper on Monday. "Specifically, we find the sensitivity is greater in areas where incomes are relatively high, households are more indebted and there are more investors."

Australia's central bank cuts its cash rate three times last year to a record-low 0.75 per cent as it sought to spur economic growth and hiring. That helped reignite property prices, with Sydney and Melbourne leading the way, and climbing 1.1 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively, in the month of January.

The RBA paper found that housing prices respond differently to monetary policy depending on local housing supply conditions, investor concentration and average income and mortgage debt.

SEE ALSO

Pricier property markets most sensitive to rates, RBA paper says

"This speaks to the underlying transmission of monetary policy and suggests that the effectiveness of monetary policy through the housing market is dependent on the state of the economy," it said.

RBA chief Philip Lowe has said a stronger property market will begin to encourage a recovery in residential construction, helping to boost the economy. It should also, he says, lead to households feeling wealthier and more inclined to spend.

Consumption accounts for around 55 per cent of gross domestic product and has been in the doldrums while households grapple with low wage growth and high debt.

"We find that housing prices in more expensive areas are more sensitive to changes in interest rates than in cheaper areas," the economists said. "This suggests that lower interest rates increase housing wealth inequality, while higher rates do the opposite. However, these effects appear to be temporary."

Traders are pricing in little chance of a rate cut at the RBA's next two meetings, with bets rising above 50 per cent in July. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Virus' impact on new home sales expected to be short-term; demand could pick up in H2

China Evergrande gives 25% discount off its properties

China's home-price growth near two-year low as virus spreads

Asking prices for UK homes jump to near record high

UK mansion tax could be Conservative winner

Prague seeks to rein in Airbnb to avoid ghost city scenario

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 12:18 AM
Energy & Commodities

Extreme weather to overload urban power grids, study shows

[PARIS] Extreme hot spells made increasingly likely by climate change could overload urban power grids and cause...

Feb 18, 2020 12:15 AM
Consumer

Scotch whisky facing £100m losses on US tariffs: industry body

[EDINBURGH] Scotland's whisky industry is facing a £100 million (S$180.7 million) fall in exports as a 25-per cent...

Feb 18, 2020 12:02 AM
Garage

Trax acquires Paris-based startup Qopius

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC, has bought Paris-based startup Qopius for an...

Feb 17, 2020 11:42 PM
Government & Economy

Indian FM defends citizenship law as he promotes EU ties

[Brussels] India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday defended his country's controversial new...

Feb 17, 2020 11:10 PM
Technology

Facebook warns of risks to innovation, freedom of expression ahead of EU rules

[BRUSSELS] Facebook warned of threats to innovation and freedom of expression on Monday, ahead of the release of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly