Prime London residential prices at lowest levels in 5 years

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
London
LONDON'S prime property prices have fallen to their lowest levels in five years wiping out gains from the last residential boom from 2010 to 2014.
Since their peak in 2014, the average prime property prices in top London areas - from Kensington and Knightsbridge to St Johns
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg