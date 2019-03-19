You are here

Home > Real Estate

Private equity firm eyes China malls after US$4.5b Hong Kong  test run

Gaw Capital Partners looking to buy less-than-glamorous neighbourhood malls in China
Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

PRIVATE equity firm Gaw Capital Partners may move on to buying neighbourhood malls in China after leading groups that snapped up US$4.5 billion of the properties in Hong Kong in less than two years.

"Once we have learned how to do it right, I think we can actually scale this," Goodwin Gaw, chairman and managing principal of the firm, said in an interview in Hong Kong.

Less-than-glamorous shopping centres in Hong Kong's public housing estates now bump up against five-star hotels and grade-A office towers in Mr Gaw's US$18 billion global real estate portfolio.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The properties are a "defensive" play because local communities rely on the shops for daily necessities, limiting the malls' vulnerability to e-commerce, according to Mr Gaw.

In China, "there are many of these neighbourhood malls - usually developers are not too focused on operating them, so that's something we can eventually move into also", said Mr Gaw.

In Hong Kong, the firm led groups that bought 17 malls from Link Reit in 2017 and completed the acquisition of another 12 last week.

While the purchases may have secured lucrative yields, they've also put the firm in the local political spotlight after tenants and politicians complained about rent increases.

"There will be complaints - the only thing we can do is to do our part: upgrading the malls, putting in more facilities, like sports facilities," said Mr Gaw.

"Doing what we can to improve foot traffic and improve revenue, so that ultimately we can justify the rent increase."

Yields for neighbourhood malls can be attractive - 3 to 4.5 per cent versus 2.5 to 3 per cent for high street shops and grade A offices, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

The shopping centres' local focus also makes them immune to declines in tourist spending, according to Tom Broderick, senior director of research at JLL. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m

CapitaLand's new CEO awarded pay package of S$4.2m for 2018

Country Garden 2018 core profit up 38%

Casa Sophia relaunches for collective sale at lower asking price

New rules to avoid cuts to Internet cables

Eldorado Resorts, Caesars said to be in early merger talks

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
4 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018

Must Read

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190319_LLHYFLUX19_3727862.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tuaspring default threatens Hyflux restructuring deal

BT_20190319_VINODX19_3727647.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports rebound in Feb, but economists not cheering yet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening