Private housing supply from H1 2019 land sales cut by 20%

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE government has cut the private housing supply from its first-half 2019 land sales programme by 20 per cent from the current half, bringing it to the lowest level in 12 years.
Analysts say they hope this would create some breathing room for developers, in light of the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg