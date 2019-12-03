You are here

Home > Real Estate

Private housing supply from H1 2020 GLS holds steady: MND

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 10:44 AM
UPDATED Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 11:49 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE government is keeping the supply of private residential units mostly unchanged for the first-half 2020 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Tuesday morning.

This comes as the government has decided to keep the supply of private residential units on the confirmed list for the H1 2020 GLS "broadly similar" to that for the H2 2019 GLS programme. 

MND said the supply of private housing units in the pipeline "remains high" at around 39,000 units currently despite declining progressively over the past few quarters.

While demand for private housing units increased in the past two quarters, overall transaction volume remained modest relative to the period leading up to the introduction of the property marketing cooling measures in July 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MND added that developers’ demand for residential land remains moderate, with continued bidding interest for GLS tenders.

SEE ALSO

URA's Q3 private home price index posts 1.3% q-o-q rise

The H1 2020 GLS Programme comprises three confirmed list sites and eight reserve list sites.

These sites can yield about 6,490 private residential units, 114,000 square metres (sq m) of gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space and 1,070 hotel rooms.

The private housing supply works out to be 0.9 per cent lower than the 6,430 private residential units - including 1,195 executive condominium (EC) units - in the confirmed and reserved lists of the current H2 2019 slate.

The confirmed list for the H1 2020 GLS comprises two private residential sites (including one EC site) and one commercial and residential site.

These sites can yield about 1,775 private residential units (including 600 EC units) and 22,000 sq m GFA of commercial space.

The private residential sites are located at Yishun Avenue 9 (EC site) and Tanah Merah Kechil Link; while the commercial and residential site is located at Jalan Anak Bukit.

On MND’s reserved list are four private residential sites (including one EC), three white sites and one hotel site.

These sites are able to yield around 4,715 private residential units (including 595 EC units), 92,000 sq m GFA of commercial space and 1,070 hotel rooms.

The four private residential sites are located at Dairy Farm Walk, Dunman Road, Hillview Rise and Tampines Street 62 (EC site). The three white sites are at Marina View, Woodlands Avenue 2 and Kampong Bugis. The hotel site is located at River Valley Road.

These sites were carried over to the H1 2020 GLS programme and were previously on the H2 2019 reserve list.

A site on the reserve list is triggered for launch if a developer's indicated minimum price in its application is acceptable to the government. This is as opposed to confirmed list sites which are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand.

Real Estate

Frasers' logistics and commercial Reits propose S$1.58b merger

Robinson Centre close to being sold: sources

'Limited' risk of big price correction for S-Reits

Redas urges developers to be more prudent in land purchase, capital allocation

HK property faces trust deficit

Paris luxury real estate shines as London suffers Brexit blues

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 11:50 AM
Banking & Finance

Property agents, lawyer among 10 to be charged in S$11.4m housing loan cashback scam

[SINGAPORE] Ten people will be charged in court on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in a housing loan cashback...

Dec 3, 2019 11:43 AM
Life & Culture

Bottega Veneta big winner at Fashion Awards in London

[LONDON] Bottega Veneta and its young artistic director Daniel Lee were the big winners at the 2019 Fashion Awards...

Dec 3, 2019 11:41 AM
Government & Economy

Australia government spending adds to GDP growth in Q3

[SYDNEY] Australian government spending on operational items rose 0.9 per cent in the September quarter from the...

Dec 3, 2019 11:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

China to slash coal-fired power capacity at big utilities by merging assets

[BEIJING] China plans to slash coal-fired power capacity at its five biggest utilities by as much as a third in two...

Dec 3, 2019 11:38 AM
Life & Culture

Drones show Greenland ice sheet fracturing in real time

[WASHINGTON] Scientists said Monday they had used a drone to observe the rapid fracturing and draining of a lake on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly