You are here

Home > Real Estate

Property firm Connells makes initial approach on Countrywide buyout

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 5:16 PM

[BENGALURU] British real estate agent Countrywide Plc said on Monday real estate management firm Connells Ltd has submitted an early-stage approach to buy the company in a deal valuing it at 127 million pounds (S$224.8 million).

The interest comes months after bigger rival LSL Property Services dropped plans for an all-share merger with Countrywide.

Connells' potential offer of 250 pence a share is at a 72 per cent premium to Countrywide's last trading price.

Countrywide, which runs 60 high street brands, including Hamptons International, Bairstow Eves and Bridgfords, said there was no certainty on the terms of any deal and advised its shareholders to not take any action until further notice.

"In the meantime, the Board will continue to engage with its shareholders to examine all potential options to deliver a sustainable capital structure for the Company and to maximise shareholder value," the company said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Countrywide, which vies for market share with Foxtons , has been trying to recover from a botched 2015 restructuring that led to four profit warnings and a deeply discounted share issue.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Two Craig Road conservation shophouses for sale with S$31m guide price

Aspen proposes placement to raise up to S$23.8m as firm eyes mainboard transfer

China Evergrande says ending reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Real Estate

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Sub-1% mortgages draw well-heeled borrowers

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 05:07 PM
Government & Economy

Suu Kyi's party claims victory in Myanmar as vote tally shows lead

[YANGON] Myanmar's ruling party said on Monday it had won enough seats in parliament to form the next government,...

Nov 9, 2020 04:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel associate Intouch in dispute with Thai ministry over satellite

SINGAPORE Telecommunication's associate Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited has received a notice of...

Nov 9, 2020 04:36 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher after Biden wins presidential election

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied on Monday along world markets after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US...

Nov 9, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Europe: Biden's victory sends stock markets rallying

[LONDON] European stock markets shot higher at the start of trading on Monday after Joe Biden won the US...

Nov 9, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

French restrictions won't be as damaging as previous lockdown

[PARIS] France's economy will take a smaller hit from the new lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 than it did...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Brokers' take: Aviation a drag on SingPost's recovery, say analysts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for