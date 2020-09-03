Property investors tap mobile home parks for Covid-era returns

[NEW YORK] Real estate investors have turned to single-family rental homes, warehouses and even movie studios while the pandemic makes it harder to put capital to work in more-traditional types of commercial property.

Mobile home parks are also getting a look.

More than US$800 million worth of the parks changed hands in the second quarter, up 23 per cent from a year earlier, according to a report by commercial real estate firm JLL. Total commercial-property purchases declined 68 per cent to roughly US$45 billion in the same period.

Institutional investors accounted for 28 per cent of mobile home park purchases, the highest share since JLL started tracking the asset in 2010. Valuations - based on the price investors pay for sites that are leased to mobile-home owners - increased 26 per cent from the second quarter of 2019.

The parks are attracting new interest while Covid-19 hammers prospects for hotels, shopping malls and other commercial-property types. Institutions are also drawn to opportunity to consolidate and upgrade assets owned by smaller investors, said Scott Belsky, who leads the manufactured-housing practice at JLL.

Residents at the parks typically own their homes but lease the ground they're on. Those rents help generate stable returns for investors, according to Mr Belsky.

