PropNex to expand Toa Payoh HQ

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PROPNEX Realty, the largest real estate agency here, is expanding its Toa Payoh HDB Hub headquarters by one floor, or roughly another 12,800 sq ft.
It's the latest move by the industry's big boys to invest in facilities to keep up with
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg