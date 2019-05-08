You are here

Home > Real Estate

Purplebricks CEO leaves amid shakeup of ops

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

ONLINE estate agent Purplebricks announced on Tuesday that its founder Michael Bruce would step down as chief executive immediately as the company winds down its Australian operation and reviews its US one.

Purplebricks, backed by fund manager Neil Woodford, entered the United States last year, aiming to replicate its UK performance in which it grew the business in a Brexit-marred property market.

Non-executive chairman Paul Pindar said: "With hindsight, our rate of geographic expansion was too rapid and as a result, the quality of execution has suffered." He apologised to shareholders for disappointing performance over the last year. A challenging market in Britain caught up to it and the company was forced to issue a revenue warning in February.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purplebricks, which also counts German publisher Axel Springer as a shareholder, saw its stock slump more than 64 per cent last year; it has dipped nearly 9 per cent so far this year. The company said it has promoted chief operating officer Vic Darvey to CEO and affirmed its revised revenue forecast of £130 million to £140 million (S$232 million to $249 million) issued in February. REUTERS

Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

Perennial Hldgs posts Q1 net loss of S$26.9m

Why investors love Singapore's struggling malls

Park Hotels to buy Chesapeake Lodging in US$2.7b deal

Risks are receding in Canada's housing market

Sabana Reit renews master lease worth S$3.76m with sponsor's subsidiary

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening