You are here

Home > Real Estate

Qatar hotels fighting to survive until 2022 World Cup

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 3:52 PM

[DOHA] Qatar has marketed its opulent skyscraper hotels as jewels in its World Cup 2022 crown but coronavirus curbs and a glut in new properties are jeopardising the industry.

As well as keeping out overseas visitors, travel restrictions have complicated staffing preparations just as Qatar's hospitality sector was scaling-up for football's marquee event.

One former Qatar-based hotelier told AFP that preparations had been made "difficult" and staffing was not at levels to ensure properties are ready in time.

"It's a struggle," she said.

One Doha hotel manager said lockdown had forced him to wait three to five months to bring staff from abroad, complicating training plans.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As in much of the Gulf, migrant labour is vital to the gas-rich emirate where expat workers outnumber the 333,000 Qataris nearly nine to one.

Without a large middle class to sustain domestic tourism, Qatar had hoped to expand its hospitality sector ahead of 2022 by encouraging mini-breaks for passengers connecting through Doha on Qatar Airways.

That promotion is currently frozen.

Qatar expects as many as 1.5 million people to descend on the tiny Gulf nation for the World Cup, and in the months before and after the big event.

But the increasing supply of hotel rooms needed for the tournament could hurt operators in the two years before kick-off.

The hotel market is "generally over-supplied", said Pawel Banach of property valuation experts ValuStrat which has warned that not all of Qatar's hotels will survive the coronavirus downturn.

Smaller properties have suffered the most during Qatar's strict lockdown, the Doha manager said, with non-residents mostly unable to visit the country since March.

"Some hotels lost 30 to 50 per cent of their expat staff," he added. "The country has been affected for sure." Even Doha's best-known properties are now rarely full, with many depending on their restaurants and bars to stay afloat as demand for stays has collapsed.

'DIFFICULT MARKET'

The situation shows no sign of picking up soon.

Strict curbs on entry have been extended to January, meaning hotels look unlikely to exceed the 50 per cent occupancy rates for 2020 forecast by property services firm Cushman and Wakefield.

That's down more than 10 percentage points on 2019, squeezing the bottom line at many properties.

Qatar still aims to expand its hotel room capacity from 28,000 to around 45,000 by 2022, according to Mr Banach, making it harder for existing hotels to stay profitable as new properties open.

"It could be a huge oversupply for sure which will be difficult to sustain," he said. "It is a difficult market obviously." Amid the challenges, some developers have ditched plans for high-end hotels, opening instead as serviced hotel-style apartments popular with expatriate professionals.

Qatar's hotel industry has been taking knocks ever since 2016 when the oil price crashed, depressing business in the Gulf.

That was followed by the 2017 Gulf crisis which saw Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries abruptly cut ties with Doha.

The cut has caused travel from its two neighbours - once key sources of revenue for Qatar - to dry up overnight.

In what has turned into a stalemate, the neighbouring states accuse Qatar of being too close to Iran and radical Islamists, charges Doha denies.

FIVE-STAR GLUT?

Qatar had pledged to have as many as 84,000 hotel rooms before the blockade.

Accommodation on cruise liners, hotel apartments and stays in private homes will pick up the slack, likely playing a bigger role than at any previous World Cups.

Officials say 16 floating hotels will also be built, providing around 1,600 rooms in total.

The head of Qatar's organising committee had promised an "affordable" tournament to cope with post-pandemic economic blues.

But currently just 10 per cent of Qatar's hotel tooms are three-star, with 56 per cent rated five-star.

Mr Banach, the property expert, warned there could be a shortage of more modest, cheaper options come 2022.

As for World Cup visitor numbers, "it's impossible to predict" before the pandemic has ended, said the Doha-based hotelier.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 03:52 PM
Transport

Broker's take: Jefferies raises target price on Cathay Pacific, upgrades to 'buy'

JEFFERIES Equity Research has upgraded its rating on Cathay Pacific Airways to "buy" from "hold", while raising its...

Nov 19, 2020 03:49 PM
Government & Economy

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for 9th day

[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,139...

Nov 19, 2020 03:34 PM
Real Estate

Office markets face long-haul recovery despite rising vaccine hopes

[LOS ANGELES] Months after much of Asia emerged from coronavirus lockdowns, commercial real estate dealmaking...

Nov 19, 2020 03:34 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot candidate shows promise among elderly in trials

[LONDON] A potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University produced a strong immune...

Nov 19, 2020 03:22 PM
Consumer

Thanksgiving food prices sink as Americans scale down their feasts

[WASHINGTON] Turkey prices are sinking as the pandemic may keep some American families from hosting big groups this...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on SGX with 'buy'

Brokers' take: ST Engg remains a defensive, safe-haven pick, analysts say

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

Mixed reactions to DBS India's proposed takeover of cash-strapped bank

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for