You are here

Home > Real Estate

Real estate agents return to work as New York City reopens

Sun, Jun 28, 2020 - 3:00 PM

[NEW YORK] As New York City entered Phase Two of reopening this past week, thousands of real estate agents across the city returned to work, but the business of listing and showing properties has taken on a series of pandemic protocols designed to keep brokers and their clients safe.

Many...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

New S$1.36b package rolled out to help construction firms resume work safely

Covid-19 brings to the fore the importance of proptech adoption

Reits (June 27-28, 2020)

Microsoft to permanently close its retail stores

UK shopping mall giant Intu says facing collapse

Fleeing Chinese buyers leave Hong Kong's office market lifeless

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 28, 2020 02:47 PM
Technology

Huawei controversy opens field for 5G challengers

[TOKYO] With growing pressure to keep China's Huawei out of 5G network development, it could be time for firms like...

Jun 28, 2020 02:33 PM
Garage

Mattress unicorn Casper accused of misleading investors with IPO

[COLUMBIA] Casper Sleep duped investors into pouring US$100 million into its initial public offering (IPO), knowing...

Jun 28, 2020 02:26 PM
Life & Culture

Football: Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola

[BENGALURU] Manchester City will give newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the...

Jun 28, 2020 02:12 PM
Consumer

Nintendo theme park in Japan won't open this summer

[TOKYO] Universal Studios Japan decided to postpone an opening of the Nintendo-themed area that was originally...

Jun 28, 2020 02:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore to develop and distribute vaccines fairly and quickly to all countries: PM Lee

[SINGAPORE] The Republic will work with various parties to develop vaccines and distribute them fairly and quickly...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.