You are here

Home > Real Estate

Real estate fund for UK homeless raises £240.6m in IPO

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 2:41 PM

[LONDON] Home Reit, a vehicle for investing in properties that provide accommodation to homeless people, said on Thursday it has raised £240.6 million (S$421.9 million) from its initial public offering (IPO).

Shares in the company will start trading on the London Stock Exchange on Oct 12, Home Reit said in a statement.

The company's chairman Lynne Fennah said the listing was the largest by an investment trust this year, and the largest UK-focused real estate investment trust IPO in over three years.

"We have a substantial, identified pipeline of high-quality, homeless accommodation assets... providing our new shareholders with secure income and an attractive capital return and at the same time contributing to the fight against homelessness in the UK," Ms Fennah said in a statement.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

HDB resale prices rise for third straight month in September: SRX

UK house price growth hits 18-year high, but outlook darkens: RICS

Flexible workspaces, tech giants are bright spots for Singapore office demand

Upper Thomson storage facility for sale with S$100m guide price

East Coast shophouse, home to Boon Tong Kee chicken rice, up for sale

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 02:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel launches 5G standalone trial network for enterprises

SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) has deployed Singapore's first 5G standalone trial network at its testing...

Oct 8, 2020 02:19 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei rides Wall Street gains on renewed US stimulus hopes

[TOKYO] Japanese shares closed higher on Thursday, following an upbeat Wall Street session overnight, as hopes for a...

Oct 8, 2020 02:09 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares track Wall Street higher; NZ marks record close

[BENGALURU] New Zealand stocks posted a record closing high on Thursday and Australian shares extended gains into a...

Oct 8, 2020 01:55 PM
Technology

Dun & Bradstreet to buy data firm Bisnode in 7.2b Swedish krona deal

[BENGALURU] US business analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire European...

Oct 8, 2020 01:47 PM
Consumer

Amazon says India partner broke pact after Ambani sale deal

[BANGALORE] Amazon.com said its Indian partner Future Group violated a contract by entering into a US$3.4 billion...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Stocks to watch: OCBC, HC Surgical, Medinex, CDL, Frasers Centrepoint Trust

August unemployment rate hits decade-high; worst is not over

MAS tipped to stand pat on Singdollar policy next week

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for