Redas announces new president, management committee

THE Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) has announced its new management committee for the 2019/2020 term, with City Developments group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong as president.

He will be taking over from Augustine Tan, who is executive director, property services division, Far East Organization, who served two terms in office as president.

According to Mr Tan, he is confident that the newly elected leadership at Redas will "continue to play its pivotal role in the growth and development of the real estate industry in Singapore and beyond".

An industry veteran, Mr Chia brings with him 40 years of corporate leadership and management experience. He joined City Developments in 1981 and is a member of the advisory panel in the Building and Construction Authority Academy and fellow of the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers. He is also board member of the Institute of Real Estate Studies, and immediate past president of the Singapore Green Building Council.

Mr Chia presently chairs the Advisory Committee to the National University of Singapore's School of Design and Environment and is a member of the Department Consultative Committee.

He said: "I look forward to working closely with them (the Redas committee) on progressing many of the initiatives to grow the industry, promote a pro-business environment, champion excellence and sustainable developments in our built environment for the betterment of the real estate industry."