You are here

Home > Real Estate

Reit focused on accommodation for the homeless plans London IPO

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 3:15 PM

[BENGALURU] Home Reit, a vehicle that aims to invest in property providing accommodation to the homeless, said on Monday it plans to raise around 250 million pounds (S$451.3 million) by listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Home Reit plans to sell shares at one pound each, and will be managed by Alvarium Fund Managers and advised by Alvarium Home Reit Advisors, both members of Alvarium Investments whose parent is Alvarium Investments.

"The company will seek to contribute to the alleviation of homelessness in the UK, whilst targeting inflation-protected income and capital returns, by investing in a diversified portfolio of assets across the UK," the company said.

The company said it would plan to invest in a range of facilities including those aimed at women fleeing domestic violence, people leaving prison, individuals suffering from mental health or drug and alcohol issues and foster care leavers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Hong Kong tycoons, banks claimed millions in virus subsidies

China Evergrande offers 30% discount to boost property sales

Ascott rewards members get more perks, status-match programme

Hong Kong tycoons, banks claimed millions in virus subsidies

Savills Residential, Huttons Asia to merge in further sector consolidation

Singapore investors see strong long-term fundamentals in Australian commercial property

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 03:13 PM
Consumer

Primark shoppers buying more clothes, lifting AB Foods profit

[LONDON] Primark shoppers have kept buying larger baskets of clothes since stores of the low-cost fashion chain...

Sep 7, 2020 03:06 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares rise on Samsung-Verizon contract, fewer coronavirus cases

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Monday after chip giant Samsung Electronics won a US$6.64 billion order from...

Sep 7, 2020 03:02 PM
Transport

Brexit adds extra hurdle for UK pilots striving to keep jobs

[LONDON] British pilots already fearing for their jobs as the coronavirus crisis hammers air travel face a new risk...

Sep 7, 2020 02:59 PM
Government & Economy

Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering Japan

[SEOUL/TOKYO] South Korea hunkered down as Typhoon Haishen travelled northwards along the country's east coast on...

Sep 7, 2020 02:53 PM
Transport

Japanese government exposed to 40% of 713b yen Nissan loans: sources

[TOKYO] The Japanese government has guaranteed most of a loan to Nissan Motor from the Development Bank of Japan (...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, CapitaLand Mall Trust, CCT, StarHub, Boustead Projects

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.