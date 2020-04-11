You are here

Reits (April 11-12, 2020)

Sat, Apr 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Real Estate

What will the office look like in a post-Covid-19 world?

Wuhan rent protest shows unrest brewing in China after lockdown

Construction of BTO flats to speed up after virus 'circuit breaker' lifts: HDB

Frozen housing market in US relies on bargains and desperation

March HDB resale prices fall 0.3% on higher volumes amid virus outbreak

Virtual showflats, marketing on the rise; but not all potential buyers sold on them

Apr 10, 2020 09:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19: Virus and Singapore's shutdown delays Ezion's rescue deal

THE Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing closure of non-essential workplace premises during Singapore's "circuit breaker"...

Apr 10, 2020 09:03 PM
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand unit sells Guoman Hotel in Shanghai for 1.4 billion yuan in cash

A China unit of mainboard-listed property developer GuocoLand will sell Guoman Hotel in Shanghai and 256 of its...

Apr 10, 2020 08:41 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's National Care Hotline now open for calls, to offer support amid pandemic

[SINGAPORE] The National Care Hotline is now ready to offer support to those who need it, after specialists trained...

Apr 10, 2020 07:16 PM
SME

SMEs on Hope fund get priority access to CIMB Singapore's Covid-19 funding schemes

SINGAPORE businesses tapping into the Helping Our Promising Enterprises (Hope) fund can now get priority access to...

Apr 10, 2020 07:16 PM
Government & Economy

S Korea reports recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again

[SEOUL] South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested...

