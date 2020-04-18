You are here

Reits (April 18-19, 2020)

Sat, Apr 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Reits rally but dividend cuts not fully baked in, analysts say

ARA H-Trust shutters two-thirds of hotels, slashes workforce, cuts pay amid pandemic

Sias urges Reits to continue with payouts if cash flows permit

Resident at one of First Reit's nursing homes tests positive for Covid-19

Hong Kong co-working providers thriving in virus crisis

China home-buying curbs set to stay despite nascent rally

Apr 18, 2020 12:08 AM
Life & Culture

Laver Cup postponed until 2021 due to French Open clash

[LOS ANGELES] The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed from September 2020 to 2021 because of...

Apr 17, 2020 11:55 PM
Real Estate

UK property agent Foxtons taps markets for additional cash, furloughs employees

[BENGALURU] UK property agency Foxtons issued new shares and furloughed about 750 of its employees on Friday after...

Apr 17, 2020 11:45 PM
Life & Culture

Premier League clubs committed to finishing season, but no deadline set

[LONDON] Premier League clubs remain committed to finishing the top-flight season, but did not set a June 30...

Apr 17, 2020 11:29 PM
Transport

Ford warns of US$2b quarterly loss as coronavirus outbreak hammers sales

[BENGALURU] Ford Motor Co on Friday estimated first-quarter loss of US$2 billion and said it would tap debt markets...

Apr 17, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

US leading indicator points to deep economic slump

[WASHINGTON A gauge of future US economic activity suffered a record decline in March, suggesting the economy could...

