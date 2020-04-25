You are here

Reits (April 25-26, 2020)

Highest-yielding real estate investment trusts
Sat, Apr 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Real Estate

Singapore private home prices to tumble, question is by how much?

Deal falls through for Hin Leong founder's GCB

Eagle Hospitality's hotel managers issue default notices to sponsor; FTI hired for restructuring

Q1 negative net office absorption sign of worse to come

Singapore retail rents in central region down 2.3% in Q1: URA

HDB resale, rental volumes down in Q1; prices stagnant

