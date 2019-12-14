You are here

Reits (December 14-15, 2019)

Sat, Dec 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

GIC to buy European logistics portfolio for 950m euros

Beijing has built thousands of cheap apartments no one wants

New York seeks to address homeless crisis with bill to build 1,000 new flats a year

HK property share sales boom amid China curbs

Greek housing sector's growth picks up in third quarter

Lachlan Murdoch buys Beverly Hillbillies home for US$150m

Dec 14, 2019 02:22 PM
Government & Economy

Modi risks losing focus on Indian economy as protests build

[NEW DELHI] A new law on Indian citizenship is threatening to pull Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus away from a...

Dec 14, 2019 02:11 PM
Banking & Finance

China's Ant Financial, US asset manager Vanguard announce China advisory venture

[SHANGHAI] Chinese fintech company Ant Financial Services and US asset management firm The Vanguard Group have...

Dec 14, 2019 01:43 PM
Technology

TikTok owner forms JV with state media in blockchain, AI

[HONG KONG] ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, started a joint venture with a state-owned Chinese media group to...

Dec 14, 2019 01:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hedge funds grow more bullish on coffee as Brazil’s reserves vanish

[NEW YORK] Top coffee supplier Brazil is running out of reserves, and investors are taking note.

Dec 14, 2019 12:43 PM
Life & Culture

Divers search for remaining bodies from NZ volcanic eruption

[WELLINGTON] Divers searched seas around New Zealand's volatile White Island Saturday for two people still missing...

