Reits (December 28-29, 2019)

Sat, Dec 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore industrial land supply cut again for first half of 2020

8M Real Estate paying S$70.4m in latest shophouse purchase

Average traffic at Funan 70% higher after redevelopment: CapitaLand

Top 10 US home sales in 2019 totalled US$1.08 billion

Home sales jump in 'showstopper' Mumbai

Singapore cuts industrial land supply again for first half of 2020

Dec 28, 2019 06:26 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil posts longest run of weekly gains since April

[NEW YORK] Oil posted the longest run of weekly gains since April as prices followed equities higher and a...

Dec 28, 2019 06:20 AM
Stocks

Europe: Markets ends festive week at fresh record highs

[BENGALURU] European stocks wrapped up a holiday-thinned week at record highs on Friday as growing hopes that a Sino...

Dec 28, 2019 06:13 AM
Stocks

US: Dow edges to record, but Nasdaq winning streak ends

[NEW YORK] The Dow finished at a fresh record on Friday following a sleepy session, but the Nasdaq declined, ending...

Dec 27, 2019 11:52 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher, drift to new records

WALL Street stocks added to records early Friday, drifting higher following benign economic and trade news that has...

Dec 27, 2019 11:13 PM
Companies & Markets

TT International granted 3-month extension of moratorium, long-stop date

TT International announced late on Friday that the court has granted an extension of the moratorium and long-stop...

