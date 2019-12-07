You are here

Reits (December 7-8, 2019)

Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Commercial, residential buildings to find new life as hotels

Low Keng Huat posts Q3 loss, warns of poor sentiment from property cooling measures

M&G freeze shows winter is here for UK malls, and it's staying

US mortgage rates settle after an up-and-down week

Denmark's US$450b pension market slams new ban on rent speculation

Egypt building a new capital that's the size of Singapore

Dec 7, 2019 06:05 AM
Stocks

Europe: Strong US jobs numbers, trade optimism bolster European shares

[BENGALURU] European shares closed higher on Friday, extending gains after impressive US jobs data bolstered...

Dec 6, 2019 11:05 PM
Consumer

Bayer reaches agreement to postpone more glyphosate lawsuits for settlement talks

[FRANKFURT] Germany's Bayer has agreed with plaintiffs to postpone its next two US lawsuits over the alleged cancer-...

Dec 6, 2019 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

Countries eye tariffs on Internet economy

[GENEVA] A 20-year global moratorium on imposing tariffs on digital trade could end next week if India or South...

Dec 6, 2019 10:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data, calmer tone on trade

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday, after data showed domestic job growth increased by the most in 10...

Dec 6, 2019 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

US job growth up by the most in 10 months

[WASHINGTON] US job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November as former striking workers returned to...

