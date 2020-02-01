You are here

Home > Real Estate

Reits (February 1-2, 2020)

Sat, Feb 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Real Estate

Ascendas Reit Q3 DPU down 12.3% on enlarged base following rights issue

AA Reit posts flat Q3 DPU of 2.5 Singapore cents

This could be America's priciest home - if it can find a buyer

Gloomy outlook depresses HK home prices in December

'Strong Budget' to support economy amid virus outbreak: Lawrence Wong

Parc Canberra executive condo launches, prices start from S$855,000

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 11:24 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Jan 31, 2020 11:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Perennial Real Estate to invest in mixed-use Colombo development via JV

PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Perennial EM Holdings (PEMH), entered into a...

Jan 31, 2020 10:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Isetan axes tenancy with Japan Food Town after non-payment issues

ISETAN (Singapore) on Friday issued a notice to quit to Japan Food Town Development for non-payment of certain sums...

Jan 31, 2020 08:31 PM
Government & Economy

First Singaporean confirmed to have Wuhan virus; was on Scoot flight from city

A 47-year-old woman who travelled to Wuhan with her family has been confirmed as the first Singaporean with the...

Jan 31, 2020 07:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit posts 12.3% drop in Q3 DPU to 3.507 S cents

ASCENDAS Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) for the third quarter of FY2019 fell 12.3 per cent year-on-year to 3.507...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly