Reits (February 15-16, 2020)

Sat, Feb 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Real Estate

FCOT unit holders advised to vote for FLT merger

Singapore's property market can withstand the impact of Covid-19

Chip Eng Seng Q4 net profit down by half to S$13.4 million

No award of tender for Woodlands industrial site

Proposed S$1.58b merger between Frasers' Reits on 'normal commercial terms': IFA

Capital World sinks into the red in Q2, proposes scheme of arrangement

Feb 14, 2020 11:31 PM
Latest Earnings

Feb 14, 2020 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

US retail sales increase, but with a caveat on consumer demand

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales rose in January for a fourth straight month as cheaper prices at the gas pump...

Feb 14, 2020 10:52 PM
Government & Economy

Boeing woes weigh on US industrial output in January

[WASHINGTON] The shutdown of Boeing production lines for the grounded 737 MAX continued to undercut US industrial...

Feb 14, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq tick higher at open

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Friday helped by chipmakers' shares after Nvidia...

Feb 14, 2020 10:35 PM
Life & Culture

St Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks US suitors

[ROME] In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a US...

