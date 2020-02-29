You are here

Home > Real Estate

Reits (February 29-March 1, 2020)

Sat, Feb 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Real Estate

Development charge rates mostly unchanged in latest review

UOL net profit up 14% for FY19

Ho Bee Land Q4 net profit soars on fair value gains

Cromwell E-Reit buys asset in Germany for 16.6m euros

EC World Reit cuts Q4 DPU, sees muted demand in Wuhan

Hiap Hoe returns to the black with net profit of S$16.2m in Q4

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 11:58 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Feb 28, 2020 11:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Rex International posts Q4 net loss, but swings back to black for FY2019

REX International on Friday posted a net loss of US$3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net...

Feb 28, 2020 11:01 PM
Consumer

Coronavirus wipes up to 70m euros off Deutsche Post's Feb earnings

[BERLIN] The coronavirus outbreak has wiped up to 70 million euros (S$107 million) off Deutsche Post's operating...

Feb 28, 2020 10:44 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street plunges at the open as pandemic fears heighten

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as investors dumped equities amid a rapidly spreading...

Feb 28, 2020 10:38 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer spending slows in January; income surges

[WASHINGTON] US consumer spending rose less than expected in January, a loss of momentum that could be exacerbated...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.