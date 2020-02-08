You are here

Reits (February 8-9, 2020)

Highest-yielding real estate investment trusts
Sat, Feb 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Real Estate

CRCT's Q4 DPU slips 3.3% to 2.34 S cents on enlarged unit base

Frasers Prop unit sets up A$2b multicurrency debt issuance programme

Frasers Property first-quarter earnings up 9.5% to S$159m

Fed faces housing conundrum

US developer woos hard hats with free haircuts, massages

CapitaLand Retail China Trust's Q4 DPU slips 3.3% to 2.34 S cents

BREAKING

Feb 7, 2020 11:06 PM
Government & Economy

CEOs of Ericsson and Nokia to meet Germany's Merkel next week

[BERLIN] The chief executives of Ericsson and Nokia will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week, two...

Feb 7, 2020 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St slips from record highs at open after jobs report

[NEW YORK] Wall Street slipped from record highs at the open on Friday as investors assessed the US employment...

Feb 7, 2020 10:42 PM
Life & Culture

Lost portrait and unpublished letters of Charles Dickens to go on display

[LONDON] A lost portrait of Charles Dickens and 25 of his unpublished letters will go on display for the first time...

Feb 7, 2020 10:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property posts 9.5% rise in Q1 net profit of S$159.4m

FRASERS Property on Friday saw first-quarter net profit rise 9.5 per cent to S$159.4 million, lifted by improved...

Feb 7, 2020 10:02 PM
Government & Economy

Mild weather boosts US job growth; but benchmark revisions show ebbing momentum

[WASHINGTON] US job growth accelerated in January, with unseasonably mild temperatures boosting hiring in weather-...

