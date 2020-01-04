You are here

Reits (January 04-05, 2020)

Sat, Jan 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Manhattan home sales see smallest decline in two years

Hotel operator buys Times-Dispatch building in Richmond, Virginia

Chinese developer offers discounts for apartments

Manhattan home sales see smallest decline in two years

US apartment vacancy rate edges up in fourth quarter: Reis

CDLHT hotel deals 'not prejudicial' to securityholders' interests: IFA

BREAKING

Jan 3, 2020 10:55 PM
Government & Economy

Manufacturing weakness dents Germany's labour market

[BERLIN] German unemployment rose more than expected in December, according to figures released on Friday, adding to...

Jan 3, 2020 10:42 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St tumbles as US air strike heightens Middle East tensions

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell about 1 per cent at the open on Friday as investors moved away from riskier assets after a...

Jan 3, 2020 10:16 PM
Life & Culture

Veganism is a belief protected under UK law, tribunal rules

[LONDON] Choosing to be a vegan for ethical reasons is a "philosophical belief" that warrants protection by law, a...

Jan 3, 2020 09:55 PM
Consumer

Louis Vuitton to close Hong Kong shop as protests bite

[PARIS] Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury goods brand by sales, is preparing to shut one of its shops in...

Jan 3, 2020 09:24 PM
Life & Culture

Going meme: Thai shoppers get creative after plastic bag ban

[BANGKOK] Thai shoppers grabbed baskets, buckets and even a wheelbarrow to skirt a new ban on single-use plastic...

