You are here

Home > Real Estate

Reits (March 28-29, 2020)

Sat, Mar 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Real Estate

Singapore hotels 51% full in Feb, room revenues drop 40%

United Hampshire US Reit's portfolio to 'remain resilient' amid virus pandemic: manager

URA urges showflat viewings by appointments amid Covid-19

Quarantine a boon for some HK hotels as thousands return

UK urges people not to move as housing market freezes

United Hampshire US Reit says portfolio 'remains resilient' amid Covid-19 pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 11:02 PM
Government & Economy

Consumer sentiment in US slumps by most since October 2008

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment plummeted in March by the most since October 2008 as mounting Covid-19 cases...

Mar 27, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin pledges speedy delivery of cash to Americans

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday pledged to quickly send cash to Americans as part of the...

Mar 27, 2020 10:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics to acquire Biomedics Laboratory for up to S$3.7m

CANCER-diagnostics company Biolidics has entered an agreement to acquire Biomedics Laboratory from SAM Laboratory, a...

Mar 27, 2020 10:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property sets aside S$45m in further rental rebates for tenants

Frasers Property is setting aside S$45 million to provide further rental rebates for tenants across all its retail...

Mar 27, 2020 10:03 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open lower, resuming sell-off after 3-day surge

[NEW YORK] After three straight sessions of gains, Wall Street opened sharply lower Friday amid a worsening economic...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.