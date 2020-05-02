You are here

Reits (May 2-3, 2020)

Sat, May 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Real Estate

URA seeks marketing consultancy for strategic review of Jurong Lake District to draw businesses

China to launch property investment trusts to spur infrastructure development

Stair climbs, masks and closed bars: Welcome to the post-lockdown hotel

Australia's home price surge ebbs as sales hit a sinkhole

Virus may be a welcome reality check for Dubai's property glut

Oxley on track with sales targets for its Singapore projects

May 2, 2020 02:05 AM
Latest Earnings

May 1, 2020 10:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley on track with sales targets for its Singapore projects

OXLEY Holdings has achieved its sales targets for its residential projects in Singapore, it said in an update on its...

May 1, 2020 09:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezra's application for judicial management to be heard on June 22

EZRA Holdings' application for judicial management has been refixed to be heard on June 22, it said in a filing to...

May 1, 2020 06:10 PM
Government & Economy

More facilities to be set up for healthy, recovering migrant workers

THE Singapore government is setting up new facilities in the most affected dormitories to house workers who have...

May 1, 2020 05:39 PM
Transport

Jetstar Asia extends suspension of scheduled services until May 31

BUDGET carrier Jetstar Asia is suspending scheduled services until May 31 after the government extended Singapore's...

