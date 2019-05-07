You are here

Home > Real Estate

Risks are receding in Canada’s housing market, agency says

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 11:59 AM

[OTTAWA] Recent rule changes by Canadian policy makers, including tightened mortgage lending, appear to be bringing the country's real estate market more into balance.

The federal housing agency lowered its assessment of the overall vulnerabilities in the national market to "moderate," from "high," according to a report Thursday from Ottawa. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. cited evidence of easing price acceleration for the country as a whole, with prices in Toronto and Vancouver moving closer to levels supported by fundamentals.

After being rated "high" for 10-straight quarters, the overall degree of vulnerability for Canada has changed to "moderate," the agency said in the report.

Home sales and prices have slowed in Canada after governments at various levels took steps to mitigate the risks of a crash. The federal banking regulator imposed stress tests on new mortgage lending last year, a measure that has been particularly controversial.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce economists, along with realtor groups and home builders, have argued the rules should be eased, saying they are punishing first-time buyers. Economists at Toronto-Dominion Bank said the rules have contributed to bringing down housing activity to a more sustainable level, but there is "scope to tweak the guidelines" if housing undershoots expectations.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said last week that after a "huge run up in housing," speculation is coming out of the Toronto and Vancouver housing markets, but more time may be needed for it to settle out completely.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver reported Thursday benchmark home prices fell 8.5 per cent in April from a year ago while sales were down 29 per cent. Toronto reports data tomorrow.

CMHC said its assessment of overvaluation in Vancouver has changed to moderate from high, and the "conditions of overheating are easing as well." Vancouver, Toronto, Victoria, British Columbia, and Hamilton, Ontario continue to see a "high degree of vulnerability" in the overall assessment, "but house prices are moving closer to levels supported by housing market fundamentals" in those cities.

That said, CMHC flagged "evidence of overheating" in the Montreal and Moncton, New Brunswick resale markets. Also, vulnerability remains "moderate" for the western cities of Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg due to "evidence of overbuilding" in these cities.

The report is based on data through the end of 2018.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Options for buyers when developers go bust and projects are unfinished

Chip Eng Seng Corp cautious despite Q1 profit almost doubling

Property development a drag on OKP as Q1 earnings plunge 62.4%

United Engineers converts S$333m debt to green loan for private property development

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Isetan needs more than a store refresh
4 Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen
5 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

Must Read

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

lwx_casino_070519_78.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans spend over S$1b in casino entrance fees

May 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, BreadTalk, Koufu, Sunningdale Tech, CSE Global

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening