You are here

Home > Real Estate

Saudi scraps VAT for home buyers to keep boom rolling

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 10:27 AM

rk_SaudiArabia_051020.jpg
Saudi Arabia added new incentives to keep its mortgage boom going by scrapping a 15 per cent value-added tax (VAT) on property sales and offering other relief for home buyers amid a push by the Arab world's largest economy to expand residential ownership.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia added new incentives to keep its mortgage boom going by scrapping a 15 per cent value-added tax (VAT) on property sales and offering other relief for home buyers amid a push by the Arab world's largest economy to expand residential ownership.

Property transactions will instead be subject to a new 5 per cent real estate sales tax, according to state-run news agency SPA. The government will also shoulder the cost of taxes for first-time home buyers of properties worth up to one million riyals (S$362,900), according to a royal order published on Friday.

The threshold for the tax exemption was increased from 850,000 riyals previously for citizens buying their first homes.

Saudi Arabia's mortgage market has emerged as a bright spot at a time the economy is reeling from the global pandemic and lower oil prices, with citizen unemployment hitting its highest level on record in the second quarter. But the kingdom has still had to resort to austerity measures to stabilise public finances, including a tripling of VAT - which was introduced for the first time in 2018 - to 15 per cent in July.

"They've essentially revoked the tax increase on property purchases and that's going to help maintain the momentum in the mortgage market," CI Capital senior analyst Sara Boutros said by phone. "The bulk of the home-demand by Saudi middle-class buyers is within the one million-riyals range, which means those purchases will be tax-free."

SEE ALSO

Frasers Property Australia wins build-to-rent project in Queensland

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The world's biggest oil exporter has taken a number of steps to boost home construction and lending. Home ownership among citizens reached 62 per cent in March, according to the country's housing minister, and the kingdom is now targeting a rate of 70 per cent by 2030, as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic transformation plan.

The increase in mortgages has kept credit to the private sector growing at the fastest pace in years, as home lending surges from a low base. New residential mortgages provided by banks have accounted for the bulk of credit expansion in recent months.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

ISOTeam says independent director in EHT probe can still perform duties

Frasers Property Australia wins build-to-rent project in Queensland

Heeton plans to balance cost cuts with discount purchases

Goldman CEO finally sells Aspen home after dividing it

Cerberus repackaging near-junk CMBS into top-rated securities

Australia to expand first-home buyer assistance to lift economy

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 10:37 AM
Technology

Chipmaker SMIC says US placing export restrictions on suppliers

[LONDON] China's largest chipmaker said its US suppliers have been issued with letters telling them they are subject...

Oct 5, 2020 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

Trial to begin of suspects in UK migrant truck tragedy

[LONDON] Four men are due to go on trial in Britain on Monday in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese...

Oct 5, 2020 10:27 AM
Life & Culture

Kenzo Takada, who brought Japanese fashion to the world, dies at 81

[NEW YORK] Kenzo Takada, the designer whose exuberant prints helped bring Japanese fashion to the world, died on...

Oct 5, 2020 10:09 AM
Life & Culture

Djokovic eyes Paris payback for Khachanov as Kenin aims higher

[PARIS] Novak Djokovic continues his quest to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam...

Oct 5, 2020 10:03 AM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam says independent director in EHT probe can still perform duties

NG Kheng Choo's involvement in the investigation into Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) directors and officers does...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Firms notify shareholders of independent directors' involvement in EHT investigations

More are checking into hotels - for work

Klopp shocked by Liverpool collapse to concede seven at Aston Villa

Coming soon: a central platform for SME loans?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.