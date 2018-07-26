You are here
Sengkang EC site triggered for public tender
An unnamed developer has undertaken to bid at least S$255m or S$460.80 psf ppr at tender
Singapore
AMID the crunch of executive condo (EC) units, a site in Sengkang designated for this public-private hybrid housing type has been triggered for launch from the reserve list of the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme.
This follows a successful application by an unnamed
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg