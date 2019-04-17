You are here

Sharp drop in Singapore Q1 property investment sales: Colliers

Figure fell 52% yoy to S$5.3b on cooling in latest bout of en-bloc fever and from residential property curbs
Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Singapore

REAL estate investment sales in Singapore fell 52 per cent year on year to S$5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2019, on cooling in the latest bout of en-bloc fever and from residential property curbs.

This is according to a Colliers International research report

