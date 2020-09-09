Singapore condo resale volume hits two-year high in Aug: SRX

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
RESALE volume of non-landed private homes in Singapore hit a two-year high in August 2020, with an estimated 1,052 units resold in the month, up 7 per cent from the 983 units resold in July 2020.
Overall resale prices edged up 0.4 per cent month on month and year on year...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes