You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore condo resale volume hits two-year high in Aug: SRX

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Singapore

RESALE volume of non-landed private homes in Singapore hit a two-year high in August 2020, with an estimated 1,052 units resold in the month, up 7 per cent from the 983 units resold in July 2020.

Overall resale prices edged up 0.4 per cent month on month and year on year...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Singapore Exchange can offer diversity as other exchanges enter Reit game

Moody's changes FCT outlook to stable, affirms Baa2 rating on PGIM Asia Retail Fund deal

Real estate fund for homeless plans London IPO

Resilient GCB market can weather market shocks

No pandemic pause in Ikea's US shopping mall plans

CapitaLand Mall Trust secures first sustainability-linked loan

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 12:19 AM
Transport

Boeing records first 737 MAX order in 2020, cancellations rise

[CHICAGO] Boeing secured its first 737 MAX order in 2020, while also recording more cancellations as customers...

Sep 9, 2020 12:15 AM
Consumer

New 5G iPhone expected at Apple online event Sept 15

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple on Tuesday fired off invitations to a Sept 15 online event expected to introduce a new-...

Sep 9, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia adds Twitter, Zoom to tech companies that must pay 10% VAT

[JAKARTA] Indonesia on Tuesday added 12 more companies, including social media firm Twitter and video-conferencing...

Sep 9, 2020 12:00 AM
Transport

US passenger airline traffic rising, but still down sharply over 2019

[WASHINGTON] US passenger airline traffic continues to rebound over historic lows after the coronavirus pandemic,...

Sep 8, 2020 11:55 PM
Transport

Uber promises 100% electric vehicles by 2040, commits US$800m to help drivers switch

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies on Tuesday said every vehicle on its global ride-hailing platform will be electric by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.