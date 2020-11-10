Singapore condo resale volumes jump 21.6% in October: SRX

RESALE volumes of non-landed private homes in Singapore rose 21.6 per cent month on month to about 1,509 units in October, a level not seen since May 2018.

Volumes were 72.9 per cent higher year on year and 78 per cent higher than the five-year average volumes for the month of October, according to flash figures from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.

A majority, or 58 per cent, of resale volumes came from the outside of central region (OCR), followed by 25.3 per cent from the rest of central region (RCR) or city fringes, and 16.8 per cent from the core central region (CCR).

Meanwhile, overall prices of resale condominiums were up 0.8 per cent on the month and 0.7 per cent higher year on year. Resale prices rose for all regions, with the CCR, RCR and OCR rising 0.5 per cent, 1 per cent, and 0.8 per cent respectively.

Year on year, condo prices in the RCR and OCR rose by 0.9 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively, while CCR prices dropped by 2.9 per cent.

A unit at Wallich Residence fetched the highest transacted price in October at S$62 million. In the RCR, the highest transacted price was S$9.1 million for a unit resold at Reflections at Keppel Bay. In the OCR, the highest transacted price was for a unit at Costa Del Sol, which was resold for S$2.9 million.

SRX said the overall transaction over X-value (TOX) for October was zero, unchanged from September.

District 11 (Newton, Novena) posted the highest median TOX at positive S$9,000, while District 2 (Chinatown, Tanjong Pagar) posted the lowest median TOX at negative S$13,000.

TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying (positive value) or underpaying (negative value) for a property based on SRX's computer-generated market value. The data includes only districts with more than 10 resale transactions.

99 Group, which operates property portal 99.co, said separately on Tuesday that it has acquired property platform and real estate data provider Singapore Real Estate Exchange (SRX). 99 Group did not disclose the acquisition sum.